LIVE: D.C. Mayor Bowser holds press conference, expected to name next MPD chief

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is scheduled to speak at a press conference in the District at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The Washington Post reported that Mayor Bowser is set to name Robert Contee, a Metropolitan Police Department veteran, as MPD’s next police chief.

Bowser has not specified what she is expected to speak about at this press conference.

On Tuesday, D.C. reported 160 new positive COVID-19 cases and two new COVID-19 related deaths.