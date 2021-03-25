D.C. Mayor Bowser talks vaccine progress in the District

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser provided a coronavirus update in the District Thursday morning.

The mayor reported that 16.4 percent District residents have been partially or fully vaccinated. The city will be receiving 27,140 vaccine doses this week, which will go to Vaccinate D.C., hospitals and health centers, and special initiatives and partnerships.

Since D.C.’s pre-registration portal went live, 28,236 residents have booked a shot. Over 177,000 have pre-registered for the vaccine and are awaiting the call to make an appointment.

According to a daily report from the District, the city has 104 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases to 43,699. No COVID-19 related deaths were confirmed Wednesday.