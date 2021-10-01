D.C. Mayor Bowser announcing focus areas for 2021 Fall Crime Prevention Initiative

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks during a press briefing Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Muriel Bowser is announcing the focus areas for the 2021 Fall Crime Prevention Initiative on Friday at 11:00 a.m.

The press conference will take place at 14th St. and Irving St., NW. To tune in live click this link here.

Speakers include:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Robert J. Contee, III, Chief of Police, Metropolitan Police Department

MPD Officials

MPD Fall Crime Prevention Initiative Captains

For more local stories and news tips, follow @EliseKimTV on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.