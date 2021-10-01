D.C. Mayor Bowser announcing focus areas for 2021 Fall Crime Prevention Initiative

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Muriel Bowser is announcing the focus areas for the 2021 Fall Crime Prevention Initiative on Friday at 11:00 a.m.
The press conference will take place at 14th St. and Irving St., NW. To tune in live click this link here.
Speakers include:
- Mayor Muriel Bowser
- Robert J. Contee, III, Chief of Police, Metropolitan Police Department
- MPD Officials
- MPD Fall Crime Prevention Initiative Captains
For more local stories and news tips, follow @EliseKimTV on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.