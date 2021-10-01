D.C. Mayor Bowser announcing focus areas for 2021 Fall Crime Prevention Initiative

Washington-DC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks during a press briefing Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Muriel Bowser is announcing the focus areas for the 2021 Fall Crime Prevention Initiative on Friday at 11:00 a.m.

The press conference will take place at 14th St. and Irving St., NW. To tune in live click this link here.

Speakers include:

  • Mayor Muriel Bowser
  • Robert J. Contee, III, Chief of Police, Metropolitan Police Department
  • MPD Officials
  • MPD Fall Crime Prevention Initiative Captains

For more local stories and news tips, follow @EliseKimTV on FacebookInstagram or Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories