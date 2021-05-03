D.C. launches 2021 Summer Crime Prevention Initiative

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser wears a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, as she speaks at a news conference on the coronavirus and the District’s response, Monday, July 20, 2020 in Washington. In the face of newly rising infection numbers, Bowser says she’ll issue an executive order making face masks mandatory outside the home. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Bowser, alongside the Metropolitan Police Department, launched the 2021 Summer Crime Prevention Initiative in a Monday morning press conference.

According to the Metropolitan Police website, the prevention initiative has run from May to the end of August since 2010. Police target up to six areas with a “high density of violent crime” and focus resources to eliminate the crime, specifically homicides.

The department says the program has successfully reduced violent crime it and continued to drive incidents down each summer by increased patrol, intelligence and community outreach.

According to the mayor’s office, the 2020 target areas saw a 46 percent decrease in theft, a 29 percent decrease in burglaries and 25 percent decrease in overall crime.

“We bring the Summer Crime Prevention Initiative back each year because the data shows us that it drives down crime in the neighborhoods we target,” Bowser said. “The reason this initiative works is because it’s not just about policing and it’s not just about what MPD is doing – it’s about engaging people, providing opportunity, and working across DC Government to bring resources and supports to residents who need them.”