D.C. Mayor Bowser announces campaign third term

Washington-DC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser is officially running for a third term as Mayor. The incumbent took to Twitter in the morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 4, to announce her decision.

In a series of tweets, the mayor mentioned the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the response to racial injustice and her approach to more affordable housing, better schools and D.C. Statehood, among other things.

“We managed through a pandemic & we are making a comeback, but there are still challenges for us to tackle, and we have more work to do,” Mayor Bowser said. “That’s why I am running for reelection to be your mayor of the greatest city in the world, my hometown, and soon to be the #51stState.”

When re-elected, Bowser became the first mayor to be elected for a second term in 16 years, and if elected for a third term, she will be the city’s second-longest serving mayor.

The Democratic Primary is on June 21, 2022. She faces opposition from two D.C. Councilmembers, At-large Councilmember Robert White and Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories