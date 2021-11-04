D.C. Mayor Bowser announces campaign third term

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser is officially running for a third term as Mayor. The incumbent took to Twitter in the morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 4, to announce her decision.

I’m running. Are you with me? https://t.co/HmKRG5iH1n



DC residents know how to rise to a challenge. When the pandemic upended our lives, we didn’t panic, rather we put on our masks, took care of our neighbors & persevered. When Trump attacked us with rubber bullets & tear gas.. — Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) November 4, 2021

In a series of tweets, the mayor mentioned the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the response to racial injustice and her approach to more affordable housing, better schools and D.C. Statehood, among other things.

“We managed through a pandemic & we are making a comeback, but there are still challenges for us to tackle, and we have more work to do,” Mayor Bowser said. “That’s why I am running for reelection to be your mayor of the greatest city in the world, my hometown, and soon to be the #51stState.”

When re-elected, Bowser became the first mayor to be elected for a second term in 16 years, and if elected for a third term, she will be the city’s second-longest serving mayor.

The Democratic Primary is on June 21, 2022. She faces opposition from two D.C. Councilmembers, At-large Councilmember Robert White and Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White.