D.C. mayor announces $59 million budget proposal to reduce gun violence

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a proposed $59 million fiscal year 2022 budget aimed at reducing gun violence in the city.

With homicides increasing by 21% since 2020, officials are laying out a proposed plan to decrease gun violence in the city.

Bowser’s proposed budget will be put towards Building Blocks D.C., a comprehensive gun violence prevention program launched in February 2021. Bowser says the approach is to provide resources to stop gun violence before it happens.

“We don’t want people out on our streets involved in gun play, we want them focused on jobs and school enjoying life,” said Bowser during her briefing.

Here is how the budget will be broken down:

$11 million will be given to aid returning citizens;

$5.6 million dollars will go towards creating 110 jobs at the Department of Public Works for residents at risk of gun violence;

$2.2 million will be given towards temporary safe housing for residents;

$800,000 will go towards keeping recreation centers open, encouraging youth to spend time with friends.

The mayor said there will also be two kinds of grants — $5,000 mini-grants will be given to individuals to create programs for community members on public safety, and $50,000 grants for organizations working to reduce gun violence in D.C.

Officials are calling on the public for help, saying the government can provide the support, but rates won’t go down without community involvement.

“We have to put our money where our mouth is and for far too long, especially in the black and brown community, we’ve been in a pandemic way before the covid-19 virus,” said Trayon White, Councilmember, Ward 8.

