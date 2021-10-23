D.C. man charged with assaulting & kidnapping police officer

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A D.C. man has been charged with kidnapping and assaulting a police officer while trying to flee other officers on Friday night.

35-year-old Natango Robinson, of Southeast, D.C., is facing felony charges of assaulting a police officer while armed, resisting arrest, and kidnapping while armed along with other charges after an altercation with Metropolitan Police in the 500 block of Kennedy Street NW. Robinson also faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, fleeing a law enforcement officer, failure to obey, and reckless driving.

Officers were originally alerted of a man with a gun chasing another person. When officers arrived on the scene, they located the suspect, Robinson, and found a concealed handgun on him. Officers then tried to arrest Robinson who resisted and got into a nearby car. As officers tried removing him from the car, he began to drive away with one of the officers still inside, throwing the two officers outside of the vehicle to the ground.

Robinson then drove about three blocks with the officer still inside of the car. When Robison did not obey the officer’s commands to stop the vehicle, the officer shot the suspect and jumped out of the car, falling into the road.

Two injured officers were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and a third officer sustained minor injuries. The suspect was then found at a local hospital being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The MPD officer who shot the suspect has been placed on administrated leave, per MPD policy, and body camera footage from this incident is currently under review.