WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A Washington makeup artist is honoring his mother’s life differently through his new business. Antonio Shell’s mother passed away from stage 4 cancer in 2017.

“When you have cancer, it erases everything. My mom had no hair, no eyebrows, no nothing. I sat there and did her makeup. I didn’t know what I was doing. I posted on the internet, and it went viral,” said Shell.

One year before his mother passed away, Shell started to consider doing makeup as a career after losing his job because he had to take care of his mother. With every brush stroke, his mother saw the potential in him.

“Her last words to me were, you still got to live your life and she said I was going to be a superstar,” said Shell.

After her death in February 2017, he felt the need to continue and grow his makeup skills.

“Makeup was not my passion. But I guess God has something lined up for me. He saw beauty in my mom and allowed me to shine through her,” said Shell.

The joy and confidence he saw in his mother when he did her makeup was the same feeling he wanted to instill in others.

“A power powder or liquid can change someone’s energy. When they sit down, and I give them the mirror, They go in diva mode,” said Shell.

Recently he launched his very own cosmetic line called “Beauty is my business,” which includes setting powder, setting spray, and more. The funds he receives from his business will go toward future endeavors to honor his mother.

“I just put everything to the side and just stay focused and I just keep wanting to keep, you know, keep my mom’s wishes alive,” he said.