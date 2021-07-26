D.C. leaders rally behind the Texas Legislative Black Caucus

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia faith leaders and other local officials rallied around the Texas Legislative Black Caucus (TXLBC) on Monday, July 26.

The press conference made clear the support that the TXLBC had from the District’s leaders in their fight against recently introduced voting legislation. The caucus members left the Longhorn State to come to D.C. in the middle of a special session, which halts the vote on a piece of GOP-led voting legislation. The caucus members in the District hope to persuade federal representatives to pass national laws regarding voting rights.

D.C. Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie was present for the rally and called the issue “one of the most important causes we have seen (in a long time.)” The Ward 5 representative also compared the issue to the D.C. Statehood Debate.

“Voting rights for citizens across the country depend on federal intervention. D.C. can not achieve statehood without it, and we need Texas to get the full support of the Senate, so we can get these folks back home to deal with their business and represent the interests of all those Texans who depend on them,” he said.

The current special session in Texas lasts until August 6.