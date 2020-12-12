D.C. lawyer named Financial Times Top 5 most innovative lawyers in America

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Financial Times released their top five most innovative lawyers in America, and a D.C. lawyer made the list.

Adam Ruttenberg, a partner with Cooley LLP, earned the title for his collaborative work with two other firms to create a start-up that helps organize emails, data, and conversations for legal matters.

The distinction was given for the impressive nature of being able to adapt and keep things going with ease during 2020. Ruttenberg said, “It was really sort of an honor. It wasn’t something I certainly expected, but any recognition feels good, especially in this year which has been such a crazy year.”