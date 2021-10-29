D.C. lawmakers discuss student vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The deadline for teachers, staff, and student athletes to be vaccinated in DC Public Schools is Monday, Nov. 1. Ahead of that, D.C. lawmakers are discussing making the vaccine mandatory for students.

This comes the same week the FDA authorized the use of the Pfizer vaccine for 5 to 11 year-olds. At the latest public hearing, the D.C. council heard from parents on both sides of the vaccine debate. D.C. Deputy Mayor for Education Paul Kihn called the legislation “rushed” and is concerned it will create more confusion and pressure on schools.

The legislation has the support of at least six of the council’s 13 members, but Mayor Muriel Bowser said she’s not ready to make this move.

“We didn’t have an immediate mandate on adults and I don’t think I would be supportive of an immediate mandate on children,” said Bowser. “Certainly our priority is that our children is safe and that all who are eligible get vaccinated, but also that all can go to school.”

This law could make vaccines required as early as Dec. 15. The district also announced its vaccination plan which includes pop-up vaccination sites for schools.