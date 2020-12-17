D.C. inching closer to becoming a sanctuary city

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District of Columbia is one step closer to becoming a sanctuary city, after D.C. Council unanimously approved the Sanctuary Values Act of 2020 on Tuesday, December 15.

The act limits local law enforcement’s cooperation with federal immigration agencies. Under the bill, police will not have to comply with ICE without a court order.

There was a last-minute amendment to the act that expands protections for immigrants who are ordered to be released by the courts. The amendment was approved as part of the unanimous vote and will allow people who consent to be released into the custody of the Department of Corrections and released from D.C. Jail, rather than released from the courthouse. Councilmember Charles Allen, who brought forth the amendment, explained, “The amendment prevents released individuals from being directly transferred into the custody of ICE upon release from court. It also allows this population the opportunity to take advantage of resources provided to individuals released from the Department of Corrections, such as The READY Center.”

The Sanctuary Values Act will not go before the Mayor for review, before being reviewed by Congress and enacted into law.