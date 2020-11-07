D.C. homicides on the rise, while overall crime drops

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Overall crime rates in the District of Columbia have dropped in 2020, while homicides are on the rise.

Numbers show that there is an 18 percent change in homicide numbers from 2019 to 2020. With almost two months left in the year, 2020 homicides sit at 170, while there were 144 homicides in 2019. Still, violent crime rates are down six percent, and overall crime is down 19 percent.

According to 20-year homicide trends, the last year homicides were above 160 was in 2008.

Further look into the data shows that homicides with a gun have gone up while homicides without a gun have gone down.

WDVM has reached out to the Metropolitan Police Department for comment, but has not heard back.