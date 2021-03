WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — A homicide suspect has been apprehended after escaping from a psychiatric ward in Washington, D.C.

17-year-old Aaron Adgerson escaped custody on Friday night from the Psychiatric Institute of Washington.

He had been previously arrested on March 22nd and charged as an adult for a homicide offense. Police did not provide details on where, when, or how he was caught.

Police arrested Adgerson for a Jan. 25th homicide in the 1400 block of Good Hope Road.