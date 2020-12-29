D.C. holiday decoration collection

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Holiday trees and greenery will be collected between January 11 and February 5, 2021, from homes in the District that receive Department of Public Works (DPW) curbside sanitation collection. Items collected will be composted to be picked up in the spring at no cost to residents.

“We are in the season of giving and being kind, not just to each other but to the environment as well,” said DPW Director Chris Geldart. “While DPW works to return holiday trees back to the earth, we ask residents to help us achieve our zero waste goals by also recycling other items traditionally in use this time of year.”

Residents who receive curbside collection service from DPW should leave items where they typically set out their trash, on collection day. All greenery should be stripped of lights, ornaments, or wires. Anyone not regularly services by DPW should consult with their landlord or property owner for collection procedures.

Anyone who wants to dispose of their greenery before the 11th can drop them off at one of five locations, listed on dpw.dc.gov. If trees/greenery is disposed of after February 5, it will still be picked up, but will not be able to be composted.