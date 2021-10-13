D.C. Health, Mayor Bowser add flu shots to some COVID-19 vaccination sites

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Beginning Oct. 13, two COVID-19 vaccination sites in the District of Columbia will offer flu shots in addition to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Fort Stanton Recreation Center (1812 Erie Street SE) and Columbia Heights Educational Campus (CHEC) (3101 16th Street NW) will offer flu shots for residents ages 3 and older, in addition to COVID-19 vaccinations for those who are eligible.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, October 19, Benning Library (3935 Benning Road NE) will also offer flu shots. The site will also be changing hours for Tuesdays and Wednesdays and will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

All shots at the walk-up vaccination sites are free. District residents are encouraged to bring their insurance information but are not required to do so in order to receive a vaccine.

Residents can find days and hours for the District’s walk-up vaccination sites at vaccinate.dc.gov.

Mayor Bowser encourages residents to receive their flu shots by the end of October.