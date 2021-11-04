D.C. Health encouraging vaccinating young kids, bringing pop-up clinics Friday

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Health and Mayor Muriel Bowser are encouraging families to vaccinate children 5-11 years old against COVID-19. As part of the encouragement, there will be two pop-up vaccine clinics on Friday, November 5.
The clinics will be operating from 3:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Takoma Community Center in Ward 4 and Ft. Stanton Recreation Center in Ward 8.
Children will be receiving the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The vaccine is the same as what adults have been getting, however, the dose is cut down for the age group. Children will need to get a second dose three weeks after the first, and will have the same two-week waiting period before being considered “fully vaccinated.”
The vaccine will be available at more than 60 pharmacies, hospitals and health centers in the city. More information on which sites have received the pediatric vaccines will be on coronavirus.dc.gov.
Below are sites that will receive initial doses of the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
|Ward
|Facility Name
|Address
|Ward 1
|Children’s National Hospital – Columbia Heights
|3336 14th St. NW
|Community of Hope – Marie Reed Health Center
|2155 Champlain Street NW
|Giant Pharmacy 378
|1345 Park Rd. NW
|Howard University Family Practice Plan
|2041 Georgia Ave. NW, 3300 Tower
|Kalorama Pharmacy
|1841 Columbia Rd. NW
|Mary’s Center – Ontario Road
|2333 Ontario Rd. NW
|Safeway Pharmacy – Columbia Road
|1747 Columbia Rd. NW
|Unity Health Care, Inc. – Upper Cardozo Health Center
|3020 14th Street NW
|Walgreens Store 17712
|1306 U St NW
|Ward 2
|Alpha Peoples Drugs
|1638 R St NW STE 1
|Children’s Pediatricians & Associates – Foggy Bottom
|2021 K ST NW Suite 800
|MedStar Georgetown Internal Medicine
|3800 Reservoir Rd NW
|Michelle Barnes Marshall, MD PC
|2440 M street NW Suite 317
|Safeway Pharmacy – Corcoran Street
|1701 Corcoran St NW
|Safeway Pharmacy – Wisconsin Avenue
|1855 Wisconsin Ave NW
|Ward 3
|Safeway Pharmacy – Connecticut Avenue
|5545 Connecticut Ave NW
|Spring Valley Pediatrics
|4850 Massachusetts Ave, NW, Suite 200
|Walgreens Store 4445
|3301 New Mexico Ave. NW
|Ward 4
|Children’s National Hospital – Shepherd Park
|7125 13th Place NW
|Mary’s Center – Georgia Avenue
|3912 Georgia Avenue NW
|Safeway Pharmacy – Georgia Avenue
|3830 Georgia Ave NW
|Safeway Pharmacy – Piney Branch
|6500 Piney Branch Rd NW
|Ward 5
|Children’s National Hospital
|111 Michigan Ave NW
|Community of Hope Family Health & Birth Center
|801 17th Street NE
|CuraCapitol
|1140 Varnum Street NE Suite 200
|Mary’s Center – Ft. Totten
|100 Gallatin St NE
|Safeway Pharmacy – Maryland Avenue
|1601 Maryland Ave NE
|Unity Health Care, Inc. – Brentwood
|1251b Saratoga Ave NE
|Ward 6
|Children’s National Hospital – Shaw
|641 S Street NW
|Grubb’s Pharmacy
|326 E Capitol St NE
|Kaiser Permanente Capitol Hill
|700 2nd St NE
|Perry School
|128 M Street NW #50
|Safeway Pharmacy – 4th Street
|1100 4th St SW
|Safeway Pharmacy – 14th Street
|415 14th St SE
|Safeway Pharmacy – L Street
|490 L St NW
|Ward 7
|Children’s Pediatricians & Associates – Fort Davis
|3839 1/2 Alabama Ave SE
|Elaine Ellis Center of Health
|1627 Kenilworth Ave. NE
|Safeway Pharmacy – 40th Street NE
|322 40th St NE
|Safeway Pharmacy – Alabama Avenue
|2845 Alabama Ave SE
|Unity Health Care, Inc. – East of the River
|4414 Benning Road NE
|Unity Health Care, Inc. – Minnesota Avenue
|3924 Minnesota Ave NE
|Unity Health Care, Inc. – Parkside
|765 Kenilworth Terrace NE
|Ward 8
|Children’s National Hospital – Anacostia
|2101 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE
|Children’s National Hospital – THEARC
|1801 Mississippi Ave SE
|Community of Hope Conway Health & Resource Center
|4 Atlantic Street SW
|Family and Med Counseling
|2041 Martin L. King Jr. Ave. SE, Suite 303
|Giant #384
|1535 Alabama Ave. SE
|Unity Health Care, Inc. – Anacostia
|1500 Galen St NE