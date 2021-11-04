D.C. Health encouraging vaccinating young kids, bringing pop-up clinics Friday

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Health and Mayor Muriel Bowser are encouraging families to vaccinate children 5-11 years old against COVID-19. As part of the encouragement, there will be two pop-up vaccine clinics on Friday, November 5.

The clinics will be operating from 3:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Takoma Community Center in Ward 4 and Ft. Stanton Recreation Center in Ward 8.

Children will be receiving the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The vaccine is the same as what adults have been getting, however, the dose is cut down for the age group. Children will need to get a second dose three weeks after the first, and will have the same two-week waiting period before being considered “fully vaccinated.”

The vaccine will be available at more than 60 pharmacies, hospitals and health centers in the city. More information on which sites have received the pediatric vaccines will be on coronavirus.dc.gov.

Below are sites that will receive initial doses of the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.