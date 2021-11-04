D.C. Health encouraging vaccinating young kids, bringing pop-up clinics Friday

Washington-DC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Health and Mayor Muriel Bowser are encouraging families to vaccinate children 5-11 years old against COVID-19. As part of the encouragement, there will be two pop-up vaccine clinics on Friday, November 5.

The clinics will be operating from 3:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Takoma Community Center in Ward 4 and Ft. Stanton Recreation Center in Ward 8.

Children will be receiving the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The vaccine is the same as what adults have been getting, however, the dose is cut down for the age group. Children will need to get a second dose three weeks after the first, and will have the same two-week waiting period before being considered “fully vaccinated.”

The vaccine will be available at more than 60 pharmacies, hospitals and health centers in the city. More information on which sites have received the pediatric vaccines will be on coronavirus.dc.gov.

Below are sites that will receive initial doses of the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

WardFacility NameAddress
Ward 1Children’s National Hospital – Columbia Heights3336 14th St. NW
Community of Hope – Marie Reed Health Center2155 Champlain Street NW
Giant Pharmacy 3781345 Park Rd. NW
Howard University Family Practice Plan2041 Georgia Ave. NW, 3300 Tower
Kalorama Pharmacy1841 Columbia Rd. NW
Mary’s Center – Ontario Road2333 Ontario Rd. NW
Safeway Pharmacy – Columbia Road1747 Columbia Rd. NW
Unity Health Care, Inc. – Upper Cardozo Health Center3020 14th Street NW
Walgreens Store 177121306 U St NW
Ward 2Alpha Peoples Drugs1638 R St NW STE 1
Children’s Pediatricians & Associates – Foggy Bottom2021 K ST NW Suite 800
MedStar Georgetown Internal Medicine3800 Reservoir Rd NW
Michelle Barnes Marshall, MD PC2440 M street NW Suite 317
Safeway Pharmacy – Corcoran Street1701 Corcoran St NW
Safeway Pharmacy – Wisconsin Avenue1855 Wisconsin Ave NW
Ward 3Safeway Pharmacy – Connecticut Avenue5545 Connecticut Ave NW
Spring Valley Pediatrics4850 Massachusetts Ave, NW, Suite 200
Walgreens Store 44453301 New Mexico Ave. NW
Ward 4Children’s National Hospital – Shepherd Park7125 13th Place NW
Mary’s Center – Georgia Avenue3912 Georgia Avenue NW
Safeway Pharmacy – Georgia Avenue3830 Georgia Ave NW
Safeway Pharmacy – Piney Branch6500 Piney Branch Rd NW
Ward 5Children’s National Hospital111 Michigan Ave NW
Community of Hope Family Health & Birth Center801 17th Street NE
CuraCapitol1140 Varnum Street NE Suite 200
Mary’s Center – Ft. Totten100 Gallatin St NE
Safeway Pharmacy – Maryland Avenue1601 Maryland Ave NE
Unity Health Care, Inc. – Brentwood1251b Saratoga Ave NE
Ward 6Children’s National Hospital – Shaw641 S Street NW
Grubb’s Pharmacy326 E Capitol St NE
Kaiser Permanente Capitol Hill700 2nd St NE
Perry School128 M Street NW #50
Safeway Pharmacy – 4th Street1100 4th St SW
Safeway Pharmacy – 14th Street415 14th St SE
Safeway Pharmacy – L Street490 L St NW
Ward 7Children’s Pediatricians & Associates – Fort Davis3839 1/2 Alabama Ave SE
Elaine Ellis Center of Health1627 Kenilworth Ave. NE
Safeway Pharmacy – 40th Street NE322 40th St NE
Safeway Pharmacy – Alabama Avenue2845 Alabama Ave SE
Unity Health Care, Inc. – East of the River4414 Benning Road NE
Unity Health Care, Inc. – Minnesota Avenue3924 Minnesota Ave NE
Unity Health Care, Inc. – Parkside765 Kenilworth Terrace NE
Ward 8 Children’s National Hospital – Anacostia2101 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE
Children’s National Hospital – THEARC1801 Mississippi Ave SE
Community of Hope Conway Health & Resource Center4 Atlantic Street SW
Family and Med Counseling2041 Martin L. King Jr. Ave. SE, Suite 303
Giant #3841535 Alabama Ave. SE
Unity Health Care, Inc. – Anacostia1500 Galen St NE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories