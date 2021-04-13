D.C. Health cancels 1,300 vaccination appointments amid J&J news

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District of Columbia Health Department canceled 1,300 COVID-19 vaccination appointments amid a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration to pause the use of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) Vaccine.
The canceled appointments match the number of J&J vaccines that the District received for the week starting on April 12. There are still 36,060 COVID-19 vaccines to be evenly split and used as first and second doses between the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine distribution for the week.
D.C. Health put out the following statement on Tuesday, April 13:
“The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have recommended a temporary pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while they investigate several reports of rare but severe side effects related to clotting. As a result, DC Health has informed all of our vaccine providers to temporarily discontinue the use of Johnson & Johnson until the CDC and FDA can meet to discuss further.
All appointments scheduled to utilize Johnson & Johnson between April 13 and 17, have been cancelled.
Those persons will receive a new invitation tomorrow evening to book an appointment for later this week or next week.”-D.C. Health