D.C. Health cancels 1,300 vaccination appointments amid J&J news

FILE – In this Thursday, April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sits on a table at a pop up vaccinations site the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center, in the Staten Island borough of New York. The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District of Columbia Health Department canceled 1,300 COVID-19 vaccination appointments amid a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration to pause the use of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) Vaccine.

The canceled appointments match the number of J&J vaccines that the District received for the week starting on April 12. There are still 36,060 COVID-19 vaccines to be evenly split and used as first and second doses between the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine distribution for the week.

D.C. Health put out the following statement on Tuesday, April 13: