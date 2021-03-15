D.C. firefighters respond to three roof-area fires

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Fire and EMS responded to three separate roof-area fires on Monday, March 15.
Responders arrived at the first fire on the 1700 block of U Street around 2 p.m. This fire was on a 3-story attached row house and displaced five individuals. Four of these people had living arrangements, and one is receiving help from the Red Cross.
The second fire took place on a hi-rise building under construction. Responders reported “heavy fire and smoke” from the building, but officials say there were no injuries.
Officials said in a tweet that, despite the size, “the blaze was extinguished in a relatively short time.”
The third fire took place in the 1600 block of 21st Street Northwest around 9:00 p.m. Officials said that there were no injuries reported and downward spread was prevented.
According to officials, “dry conditions and low humidity allow these types of fires to develop easily and spread rapidly.”