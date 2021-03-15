D.C. firefighters respond to three roof-area fires

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Fire and EMS responded to three separate roof-area fires on Monday, March 15.

Responders arrived at the first fire on the 1700 block of U Street around 2 p.m. This fire was on a 3-story attached row house and displaced five individuals. Four of these people had living arrangements, and one is receiving help from the Red Cross.

The second fire took place on a hi-rise building under construction. Responders reported “heavy fire and smoke” from the building, but officials say there were no injuries.

Working Fire 3rd & I Sts NW. Heavy fire and smoke from roof of multi-story building under construction. pic.twitter.com/vtVWkyyJUN — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 15, 2021 @dcfireems on Twitter

Officials said in a tweet that, despite the size, “the blaze was extinguished in a relatively short time.”

The third fire took place in the 1600 block of 21st Street Northwest around 9:00 p.m. Officials said that there were no injuries reported and downward spread was prevented.

Update Working Fire 1600 block 21st NW. #DCsBravest have extinguished the fire and prevented any downward spread into the structure. There are no injuries. Investigators will begin to conduct a search for the cause. pic.twitter.com/vm29AopA8Z — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 16, 2021 @dcfireems on Twitter

According to officials, “dry conditions and low humidity allow these types of fires to develop easily and spread rapidly.”