D.C. Fire/EMS receive COVID-19 vaccine, city gives update on vaccine doses

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The first five D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services employees received the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, December 17 at Kaiser Permanente. The five who were vaccinated included Chief John Donnelly, Lieutenants Joseph Papariello and Keishea Jackson, Firefighter/EMT Julio Quintero, and Dr. Robert Holman, the Department’s Medical Director.

The first responders said this was an important step in continuing to make sure the District is safe. Chief Donnelly said, “I think one of the great things about the Fire and EMS Department is we always are leaders.” Lieutenant Jackson added, “We have to start doing something to help each other out. We can’t keep being selfish. I don’t want to do that.”

Each crew member rolled up their sleeve and accepted the vaccine publicly, along with some Kaiser nurses and D.C. Health Director, Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt. While speaking before being vaccinated, Dr. Nesbitt said having confidence in the vaccine is the most important thing right now. She said, “Having a vaccine available is not the end game. It’s being vaccinated that’s the end game.”

Many of the leaders in the community believe that publicly accepting the vaccine and taking it themselves will ease the fears that some have. Chief Donnelly said, “I have heard from (some crew members) that they have fear to take the vaccine or don’t want to be the first. Well, I’ll be the first. I’ll show you that I believe in the science, and I believe in the data. I believe in the healthcare system, and we’re going to be safe with that.”

Mayor Muriel Bowser reiterated the importance of getting the vaccine. She said, “We’re all a little tired of COVID right but we can’t get too tired because we have to crush it. Part of that is everybody getting a vaccine when it’s their turn.”

After receiving the vaccine, Chief Donnelly said, “It was just like getting a flu vaccine. It may have even been less painful than that.” Along with being vaccinated, the crew will be monitoring any side effects or symptoms that come along and will be reporting those for public knowledge. “I also think the efforts we all do in education about what a vaccine is, delivering FAQs and just answering and listening to our employees,” said Chief Donnelly.

The group who was vaccinated at Kaiser joins several other leaders in the District who have publicly been administered the vaccination. Jackson said, “I know we’re scared. I know we have apprehensions from history, but you have to look at the balance. It is, get the vaccine or have a loved one or yourself die from COVID.”

While the vaccine does lead people to see light at the end of the tunnel, medical professionals are reminding folks that COVID-19 is still surging nationwide. Dr. Richard McCarthy with Kaiser Permanente said, “We need to continue to practice social distancing, use masks, avoid crowds.”

The city was given over 6,000 Pfizer vaccine doses this week and will be receiving more through Operation Warp Speed at the beginning of next week. Dr. Nesbitt said she is confident that the Moderna vaccine will be approved by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use in the coming days.

If the Moderna vaccine is approved over the weekend, Dr. Nesbitt said the District will be receiving the vaccination next week (the week of December 21).

Dr. Nesbitt said the current plan is to continue using the Pfizer vaccine in the six locations it is currently in, and use the Moderna vaccine in long-term care facilities and other facilities that do not have the storage capacities for the Pfizer vaccine.

The District is expecting to get doses from both Virginia and Maryland in addition to the Operation Warp Speed doses during the week of December 21.