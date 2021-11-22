D.C. Fire Chief gives safety advice ahead of holiday cooking

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — With Thanksgiving coming up later this week, some will be cooking more than usual. John Donnelly, the Chief of District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services, provided some safety tips that can help prevent fire.

Chief Donnelly said Thanksgiving is the peak time for home cooking fires, with more than three times the daily average for these incidents.

Some safety tips from the chief include creating a three-foot kid-free zone around the stove and keeping anything flammable away from the stove when cooking. He also reminded folks that grease fires can not be put out with water. Water will make that fire spread. Instead, take a lid and cover the flame, turn off the burner and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.

It’s also important to test all smoke alarms in the home to make sure they are working properly. Chief Donnelly said, “We simply must do everything we can to avoid loss of life. That is going to take every single one of us taking necessary precautions ahead of time and using common sense in our safety practices.”