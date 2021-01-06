D.C. extends public emergency, Police Chief gives update on arrests

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser extended the public emergency issued on January 6 for 15 days, to last through the Presidential Inauguration.

This comes after protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building, leading to Metropolitan Police requesting help from Virginia State Police, Maryland State Police and the National Guard.

The public emergency gives the Mayor the power to institute a curfew at any time during the emergency.

According to Police Chief Contee, there were 52 total arrests made during Wednesday’s events. 47 people were charged with curfew violations and unlawful entry. Four people were charged with having a pistol without a license. One person was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

Of the 52 arrests, 26 were made on U.S. Capitol grounds. Additionally, Chief Contee said there were two pipe bombs recovered, one at the Democratic National Committee and one at the Republican National Committee, as well as a cooler from a vehicle with a long gun in it that also included cocktails that was on Capitol grounds.

Metropolitan Police recovered at least six firearms on Wednesday, three on Tuesday and a stun gun on Tuesday.

There were four deaths reported from Wednesday’s events. One woman was shot by Capitol Police and later died as a result of her injuries. The shooting is under investigation with Internal Affairs. Chief Contee said MPD is waiting to release her identity until they reach her next of kin.

The other three deaths were results of a “medical emergency.” Chief Contee said that they are awaiting a medical examiner autopsy before clarifying what the medical emergencies were