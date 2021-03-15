D.C. Events Coalition responds to restriction updates

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District of Columbia is pulling back some COVID-19 restrictions, and the entertainment industry is feeling left out.

The D.C. Events Coalition was founded by event industry professionals at the beginning of 2020 as a support group among the industry to plan safety measures to combat COVID-19. One of the founding members, Philip Dufour, explained that Mayor Bowser’s announcement was disappointing and frustrating for people working in the event industry, especially because the coalition has been in touch with the Mayor’s Office with ideas on moving forward safely.

Dufour said, “I think it’s really short-sighted and it’s really disappointing. We’ve been talking to them and we were really hoping we would be included in this announcement in the same way they included restaurants and gyms.”

The indoor gathering capacity is still set to ten. Dufour explained that the event industry in the District brings in an estimated $1 billion in taxes each year and is home to about 10,000 people. As neighboring states open their doors at a quicker pace, the District could be faced with professionals no longer operating in the city.

“If you are getting married or you have a smaller event and D.C. says, ‘Sorry, you can’t do it,’ but I know a couple counties over in Virginia or Maryland you can do it, we’re going to start going. It’s already happening,” he said.

The D.C. Events Coalition hosts webinars on Zoom every other week to discuss current industry news, offer resources for people in the industry, etc.