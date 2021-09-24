D.C. event pushes participants to choose on path, complete District Hunt

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A D.C. non-profit centered around bringing the community together and raising awareness through play is hosting a scavenger hunt this weekend. The District Hunt gives teams the chance to win some prizes and, of course, bragging rights.

Participants will be using their phones to get clues and travel across the district as they go through this year’s adventure.

Each year, the Hunt draws awareness to community groups that are making an impact in that year’s theme. Previous themes have been women’s history and mental health — this year, they’re focusing on climate and the environment.

Teams competing over the weekend got their first clue on Friday at 6 p.m. The rest is up to them, with flexibility to decide what clues to answer and which path to follow. While everyone’s experience will be different, all teams will end up at the same final clue.

“What’s important for people to recognize, with this being a new concept for some, they might feel like they can’t sign up once it starts, but it’s been designed so you can play as long as you sign up in the window of the event, which is today through October 11,” said Peter Williamson, executive director of Game Genius.

The Hunt could take people anywhere from a few hours to the entire weekend, depending on what path they choose to take. 140 groups are already signed up to compete this weekend, with an active clue hotline running that teams can text to get help with their hunt.