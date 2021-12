WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Whitter Elementary School has made the decision to move to virtual learning until Jan. 3 due to a swell in the number of positive COVID cases within the school’s community.

The health, safety, and well-being of our DCPS community is my top priority. In accordance with our COVID response protocol and following discussions with public health authorities, Whittier Elementary School will move to virtual learning through December 22. — Chancellor Ferebee (@DCPSChancellor) December 15, 2021

The D.C. public school system has been alerted of 14 cases within the Whitter community since Dec. 9.