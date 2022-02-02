D.C. early educators get a pay increase

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Early childhood teachers in Washington, D.C., will get a boost in their pay.

The city council unanimously passed a bill to increase this year’s salary between 10 and 14 thousand dollars. Advocates for the bill say this pay increase is needed now more than ever.

“If we want to build a world where all families have access to high quality early learning program, then we need teachers are being paid well and cared for and are able to pursue this as a career that allows them to sustain their families,” said Ruqiyyah Anbar-Shaheen, Coalition Director for Under 3 D.C.

Anbar-Shaheen says although this is a temporary payment, it’s the first step to a more permanent one.

Now it’s up to the Early Educator Equitable Compensation task force to decide how and when the funds will be distributed