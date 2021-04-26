D.C. Developmental Disabilities Council seeking feedback on strategic plan

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The D.C. Developmental Disabilities Council is finalizing a five-year strategic plan, and asking for community feedback starting May 5.

The plan currently has goals and objectives that were obtained through a survey that was sent out to people living with disabilities and their family members. The main goals of the strategic plan, as of now, are to support people with developmental disabilities by helping them gain leadership and advocacy skills, support competitive and integrated employment opportunities and improve overall community living.

Alison Whyte, D.C. Developmental Disabilities Council Executive Director, said, “We compiled all the feedback we received through our forums and through the surveys we already did, and we did our best to incorporate all of that, but if we did miss something big, we want people to tell us. We want to hear that.”

There will be a 45-day comment period starting on May 5. There are multiple ways to give input:

Attend one of two Virtual Public Hearings on Thursday, May 27, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

Complete our survey directly. Links to our survey in English, Spanish, Amharic, Korean, Vietnamese, Chinese, and French can be found at: https://ddc.dc.gov/page/2022-2026-state-plan.

Email your comments to: ddcstateplan.comments@dc.gov

Mail your comments to: Developmental Disabilities Council, 441 4th Street, NW, Suite 729N, Washington, DC 20001

The draft plan can be found here.