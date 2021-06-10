D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles extends some deadlines looming over residents

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District of Columbia’s Department of Motor Vehicles is extending some renewal deadlines looming over residents.

Residents who have expired licenses or ID cards now have until September 9, 2021, to renew their credentials. Previously, the deadline was July 1, 2021.

The Director of the Department of Motor Vehicles, Gabriel Robinson, said, “We understood that it would make sense to give more time to ease the anxiety a bit for those individuals who need to renew a non-REAL ID credential, that they get more time now to get in and get their business taken care of.”

The DMV is also adding 10,000 appointments to their site each week, which is an increase of 4,000 appointments. Still, officials ask people who can handle their business online to do so.