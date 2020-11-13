D.C. COVID-19 case rate back in the red zone, no additional restrictions from Mayor

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District of Columbia daily COVID-19 case rate has risen to 15.8, as of November 11, 2020. The number puts the city back in the zone for substantial community spread, which falls under the Phase 0-1 guideline.

In a press conference, Mayor Muriel Bowser addressed the number, saying the District will not be adding guidelines or tightening restrictions at this time. She said, “We need all of those metrics to be moving in the same direction to advance or retreat, so we are looking at all of those metrics. That’s not to say that Doctor Nesbitt will review them and say, ‘Look Mayor, this is my recommendation at this stage.”

To track metrics in the District, click here.