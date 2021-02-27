D.C. couple creates virtual alternative for funerals during pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — One D.C. couple has created a service to help connect those who have lost loved ones.

Tim and Maria Covell were struck with a tragic loss in 2019, after Tim’s brother died suddenly.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, making gathering impossible, the couple wanted to find a way to bring families together to grieve.

The Covells created “Farewell Partners,” a service that provides streaming options for funerals and virtual receptions. The pair says they combined their original business of hosting meetings and business gatherings with a virtual platform.

“These virtual tributes are really a joyful celebration of a life well-lived. They’re a wonderful opportunity for people to come together.”

The service allows the live-streaming of funerals or receptions, so family and friends from across the globe can tune in.

“We come in with professional equipment, professional cameras, professional sound, a videographer and stream that to the internet so that people from near and far can actually participate.”

The couple has live-streamed events from burial grounds, churches and homes. They say that their clients are grateful to be able to grieve with their loved ones, even if they can’t be there physically. One of the best features? The ability to hold on to the memory forever.

“We have had people who said, ‘The best part is, this is recorded, so I can go back and share this with my friends and family for years to come.'”

The Covell’s say even after the pandemic is over, they hope to continue to provide their services for those who cannot attend funerals in person.