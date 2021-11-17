D.C. councilmember works to reprioritize driver violation enforcement

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The D.C. Councilmember chairing the committee on transportation and the environment has set out to reprioritize enforcement of driver violations.

The Department of Public Works is responsible for ticketing, towing and booting vehicles — but with current operations, some enforcement is taking precedent over others.

Booting cars is a task that has fallen behind — so much so that with the current manpower and number of people eligible for booting, it would take 25 years to catch up.

This is one example of what Councilmember Mary Cheh is trying to solve. She says that by not holding drivers accountable, it is leading to fatal collisions in the district.

“A lot of times when there’s such an accident, it turns out the person responsible has a bunch of tickets for bad behavior. We have to stop it,” Councilmember Cheh said.

The councilmember will be holding a hearing with both the Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Works to get answers on how to improve these issues.