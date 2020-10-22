D.C. Council unanimously supports renaming of Woodrow Wilson High School

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Council unanimously voted on a referendum showing support for the renaming of Woodrow Wilson High School. With the support, the council also supports the reconsideration of all public school names.

The council’s referendum states that the school building names should be after individuals who represent the mission, vision and values of D.C. Public Schools and District residents.

Woodrow Wilson High School is in the Tenleytown Neighborhood of Ward 3, but has a student body from all eight wards. The school has one of the most diverse student bodies in the District. The council agreed that Woodrow Wilson was the wrong name for the school, as he was a supporter of segregation and discrimination of Black people.

Community members have been discussing a possible name change since 2019, but there has never been a consensus on what the new name should be. DCPS is taking suggestions on the name change until October 30.

The school system has a timeline posted on their website, that states the school’s new name will be announced sometime in December.