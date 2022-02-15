D.C. Council members take to Twitter about Mayor Bower’s vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Some council members are upset about D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s decision about lifting the vaccine mandate in the District. Mayor bowser announced yesterday that she plans to end the indoor vaccine mandate starting Feb. 22.

Some D.C. Council members expressed on social media Tuesday saying that they were not too excited about the announcement. One of those council members was Brianne Nadeau. She went to Twitter earlier tweeting that she has drafted an emergency bill to reinstate the vaccine mandate. In the end, she says stay tuned.

