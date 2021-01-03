D.C. Council is now majority female after swearing in on Jan. 2nd

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — The newest D.C. Council members were sworn in on Saturday, making the council majority female for the first time in two decades.

Six council members were sworn in at the event. Three of the men were re-elected, and the three women were newly elected.

Christina Henderson, who won one of two at-large seats, spoke about her hopes for the future on the council.

“To push policies, to make D.C. more equitable and sustainable for us all, and to make a reality the belief that your zip code should not determine your success. I’m honored to have the opportunity to do this work and to join with all of you in the community towards this effort,” said Henderson.

Mayor Muriel Bowser also attended the event and welcomed new members in a statement.

“Washingtonians are looking to us to execute an equitable and efficient rollout of the vaccine, to bring our small businesses back to life, to end the gun violence that plagues too many neighborhoods, and to ensure all Washingtonians feel a sense of hope about the future. It is my honor and privilege to serve my hometown alongside the Council, and I am eager to work together on our collective comeback,” said Mayor Bowser.

Seven of the 13 council seats are held by women.