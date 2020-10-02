D.C. Council holds hearing on distance learning

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The D.C. Council and Council on Education held a hearing on Friday, October 2, to learn more about distance learning in D.C. Public Schools and D.C. Public Charter Schools.

School has been back in session for a little less than one month, and the hearing gave educators, students, and parents a chance to voice their opinion on how things are going with the learn from home model.

There was no clear consensus on whether children should go back to the classroom right now or continue learning from home, as many parents brought issues that come with learning from home, but many are also still worried about student safety.

One thing that was consistent across the board was that distance learning is difficult, and many are struggling to get through each day. One parent, Haley Woodward, explained, “There is an entire generation of kindergarteners, like my son, that are going to lack foundational skills like reading, math, and general knowledge because of the lack of sustained education. This is not okay. Why are we failing our children?”



On top of their own personal stories, the people were asking the council to speak with DCPS and work to figure out some solutions for these problems that might make the new everyday school routine a little bit easier. President of the Washington Teachers’ Union, Elizabeth Davis, said, “This council has long promised equity for our students and it’s time that we step up end this great inequity. In the words of a teacher, all students should be given internet-enabled devices, not just WiFi every year.”

Others brought up concerns with what the school system is planning when the time does come to reopen schools. Frazier O’Leary with the State Board of Education said, “We are still in phase two and the information about the safety in our school buildings and the safety protocols for our children and our staff is nonexistent.”

The Council on Education is encouraging people who want to give input but could not make the hearing today to submit written testimony. Councilperson Grosso says everyone’s voice will be heard and considered.

The next step will be for the Council on Education to sit down and review everything and find some resolutions with DCPS.