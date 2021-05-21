D.C. Council discusses police reform as violent crime continues to rise

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District of Columbia Council heard from the Police Reform Commission on their final report that came out in April. It just so happened this meeting falls during a week that has had multiple shootings leading to deaths and hospitalizations in the District.

The police reform commission was created in 2020 after the death of George Floyd in an effort to reimagine policing in the District.

Christy Lopez, co-chair for the commission, said, “We need to invest in what works, not what sounds good to people who haven’t taken the time to educate themselves.”

The commission worked for half a year to educate themselves on what is working and what needs to change when it comes to the Metropolitan Police Department and their policies. Lopez explained, “We’ve defined public safety too narrowly and we have come to over-rely on policing to meet our public safety needs, and we’ve normalized many police practices despite the harm we know they cause.”

In the almost 300 page report, there are 90 suggestions the 20-person commission thinks would transform the city for the better. These suggestions include things like taking police out of schools, reducing the number of officers in the District and sending other professionals to respond to certain calls.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said, “Some of the proposals include police not being able to make stops, and if they don’t have that tool to get guns off the streets, that can only lead to less safe streets.”

Mayor Bowser comes has some concerns about the police budget as well. “This past year, because the police were defunded, we couldn’t hire any officers, not even police cadets. So that posture on not hiring officers has to change,” she explained.

The group does not use the term “defund.”

As Robert Bobb, another co-chair explained, “We say ‘decenter the police,’ because our reliance is preventing us from investing in other public safety tools.”

Lopez added, “We suggest taking a look at what policing as a more holistic approach will look like and then aligning the budget to that. We do anticipate that would result in a smaller police budget.”

While the Council was on board with many of the suggestions, a big question was which suggestions should be the immediate focus.

The official public record for the hearing will end at the close of business on Friday, May 28. People may submit any written testimony up until that point via email at judiciary@dccouncil.us.

If you want to watch the full hearing, click here and select the meeting from May 20.