D.C. Council confirms new fire chief

John A. Donnelly

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The District of Columbia Council confirmed John A. Donnelly, Sr. as the new Chief for D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

Prior to the confirmation, Donnelly served as the Assistant Fire Chief – Professional Development Bureau. D.C. Fire and EMS tweeted out photos and congratulations to Chief Donnelly shortly after the confirmation.

According to the D.C. Fire and EMS website, Donnelly started his career with the department in 1992 and worked his way up through multiple positions and divisions. He served in the Professional Development Bureau since 2018, leading the Human Resources Division.

