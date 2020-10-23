D.C. Council approves new scooter and electric bike regulations

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The D.C. Council unanimously approved a bill that will add regulations to scooters and other shared electric mobility devices in the District.

The bill requires Mayor Bowser to issue rules regarding enforcement, fleet management, insurance, and bonding for shared fleet operators and devices.

The regulations include:

Operators renting shared fleet devices must have a permit from the District Department of Transportation

The number of total devices in the District can not exceed 20,000 before October 2023

Fleet operators must submit monthly reports to DDOT outlining trip activity data and information on complaints filed

DDOT must install signage where sidewalk-riding is prohibited, as well as 200 bicycle racks annually by October 1 each year through 2024 (a cost of $523,000 over the course of four years)

Operators must put at least 3% of their fleet in each ward

Operators must put a lock-to mechanism on the device by October 2021 to ensure devices are locked to a rack when finished riding

Operators must have a 24-hour toll-free customer service line

The bill has to go to the Mayor for approval before being sent to Congress and being adopted as official law. To read the full bill, click here.