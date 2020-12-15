D.C. Congresswoman pushing for new sales tax

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Congresswoman Eleanor Norton is pushing for a new sales tax through a bill named the “Federal Gift Shop Tax Act.”

The bill will allow state and local governments to impose sales tax on gift shop purchases that are on federal property. Congresswoman Norton said, “At a time when local economies are struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic, this bill will generate vital tax revenue. It will particularly help D.C., which hosts many federal gift shops but doesn’t currently receive tax revenue from sales at these shops,” Norton said.

Congresswoman Norton estimates that this sales tax would generate millions of dollars in revenue for local and state governments.

