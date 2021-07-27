D.C. Circulator celebrates 16 years

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — July 2021 marks 16 years since the D.C. Circulator began connecting District residents and visitors to the city’s main attractions. As part of the “sweet sixteen” celebration, riders have an opportunity to share their experience as a rider through the annual D.C. Circulator survey.

“The best gift riders can give to D.C. Circulator for its 16th birthday is feedback on their ridership experience,” said D.D.O.T. Acting Director Everett Lott. “Customer feedback is critical to D.D.O.T.’s work to plan, improve, and expand the D.C. Circulator system, so the more feedback we receive the better.”

The Circulator relies on rider feedback to update the Transit Development Plan, which guides D.D.O.T.’s plans for future growth of the system. Feedback was used in 2020 to determine the best route for the buses to take when servicing Ward 7.

Over half of the Circulator fleet is currently electric, and by 2030, there are plans for the fleet to run entirely on clean energy.

The DC Circulator survey will remain open until August 12. To take the survey, please visit dccirculator.com/survey.