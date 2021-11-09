D.C. business owners nationally recognized for inclusion and diversity

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — BROWN GIRL Jane, a wellness and clean beauty company focused on the needs of women of color, has been nationally recognized multiple times since launching in January of 2020.

The co-founders are two sisters from Washington D.C., Nia and Malaika Jones, and a friend based in Los Angeles, Tai Beauchamp. The trio recognized a gap in the marketplace and lives of women of color and set out to fill the need.

BROWN GIRL Jane offers products in wellness, skincare and fragrance, and aims at helping ladies enhance their routines and lives in simple ways by taking the time to focus on their wellness. All of the products sold are plant-based.

On top of selling wellness products, the company also hosts a Black Beauty and Wellness Summitt each year and gives grants to women of color who are entrepreneurs in the beauty and wellness industry.

While the company is focused on women of color, customers range across all ethnicities, races and genders. This reach adds to the company’s recognition from industry leaders and sets it apart for inclusivity and diversity. Malaika Jones said of the company’s success, “It’s almost like we needed a reminder to return to what we know, which is a lot of plant-based wellness, stopping and spending time on centering your own needs while you’re pouring into your community.”

Most recently, BROWN GIRL Jane won the Small Business Impact Award from Bank of America and Mastercard. With the award, the company earned access to a Small Business Specialist for a year and $10,000. Nia Jones added, “It’s a reminder that we’re doing the right thing, that we’re on the right track and path. We’re just going to keep being a constant reminder of taking care of yourself.”

To learn more about BROWN GIRL Jane, click here.