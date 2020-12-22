D.C. business highlighted in Oprah’s magazine

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Puzzle Huddle, a business showcasing diversity in children’s puzzles, was the perfect fit for the “Oprah’s Favorite Things” list, an annual holiday collaboration between Oprah Magazine and Amazon that has been going on for the last six years. This year, they aimed to highlight black-owned businesses.

“The most amazing thing happened, and we don’t quite understand how it happened, but there’s some interaction of the web and the magic of life and prayer and stakeholder and just… who knows what conspired to make that possible, but Oprah and her team became aware of our product, and it just makes a galactic difference in the results that your business can achieve,” Matthew Goins, owner of Puzzle Huddle, said.

Goins started the company in 2018 when he noticed a lack of diversity in puzzles he would buy for his three children. He took a leap of faith in 2019 to begin working full-time on his small business, and he said he was overjoyed and surprised when he was featured in this list.

“We were growing already, but we were inching along, and that Oprah experience kind of gives an accelerator so that you can get to a very stable and successful place a lot faster,” he stated.

Oprah’s review on Amazon said, “D.C. parents Matthew and Marnel Goins were frustrated by a lack of racial representation in commercially produced toys. Their aspirational puzzles aim to inspire children of color to see themselves as everything from chemists to astronauts.”

Goins said that he has also gained a lot of footing from opening his store on Amazon following this partnership in addition to any pop-ups and his own website.

“It gave our brand a premium that we didn’t necessarily have before in a trusted space,” Goins said.