D.C. Animal Rescue teams up with local artist to host fundraising campaign

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – The “City Dogs and City Kitties” Rescue is teaming up with a local artist as part of a unique fundraiser for the CDCK Capital Campaign in Washington, D.C.

The limited-edition print created by artist David Labrozzi is titled “We are Home” and captures the emotions felt by rescued animals when they are placed into permanent homes.

The organization, which works to find forever homes for stray pets, is leading this initiative. Only 250 prints are available for purchase.

“The print reflects the joy and excitement that these formerly homeless animals when they come into the city, and they’re being welcomed into a new life here,” said Darren Binder, co-founder of City Dogs and City Kitties Rescue.

All proceeds benefit the CDCK campaign for an Operations and Intake center. For more information on how you can purchase a print, visit www.citydogsrescuedc.org.