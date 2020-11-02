D.C. adds three states to high-risk list

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — D.C. Health released an updated list today of “high-risk” states, states where the seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases is more than 10 per 100,000 people. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued an order that anyone travelling to the District from high-risk states are required to self-quarantine for 14 days.
California, New Jersey, and Oregon join the 39 states already listed to make 42 high-risk states, leaving only eight states without high-risk status. Travel from Virginia and Maryland is exempt from the Mayor’s self-quarantine order.
No states were removed from the list. An updated list will be released Monday, November 16.
D.C. Health’s list of high-risk states are listed below.
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
