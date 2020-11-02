D.C. adds three states to high-risk list

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — D.C. Health released an updated list today of “high-risk” states, states where the seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases is more than 10 per 100,000 people. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued an order that anyone travelling to the District from high-risk states are required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

California, New Jersey, and Oregon join the 39 states already listed to make 42 high-risk states, leaving only eight states without high-risk status. Travel from Virginia and Maryland is exempt from the Mayor’s self-quarantine order.

No states were removed from the list. An updated list will be released Monday, November 16.

D.C. Health’s list of high-risk states are listed below.

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Jersey

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

West Virginia

Wisconsin