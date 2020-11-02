D.C. adds three states to high-risk list

Washington-DC
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — D.C. Health released an updated list today of “high-risk” states, states where the seven-day average of daily new COVID-19 cases is more than 10 per 100,000 people. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued an order that anyone travelling to the District from high-risk states are required to self-quarantine for 14 days. 

California, New Jersey, and Oregon join the 39 states already listed to make 42 high-risk states, leaving only eight states without high-risk status. Travel from Virginia and Maryland is exempt from the Mayor’s self-quarantine order.  

No states were removed from the list. An updated list will be released Monday, November 16.

D.C. Health’s list of high-risk states are listed below.

  1. Alabama 
  1. Alaska 
  1. Arizona 
  1. Arkansas 
  1. California 
  1. Colorado 
  1. Connecticut 
  1. Delaware 
  1. Florida 
  1. Georgia 
  1. Idaho 
  1. Illinois 
  1. Indiana 
  1. Iowa 
  1. Kansas 
  1. Kentucky 
  1. Louisiana 
  1. Massachusetts 
  1. Michigan 
  1. Minnesota 
  1. Mississippi 
  1. Missouri 
  1. Montana 
  1. Nebraska 
  1. Nevada 
  1. New Jersey 
  1. New Mexico 
  1. North Carolina 
  1. North Dakota 
  1. Ohio 
  1. Oklahoma 
  1. Oregon 
  1. Pennsylvania 
  1. Rhode Island 
  1. South Carolina 
  1. South Dakota 
  1. Tennessee 
  1. Texas 
  1. Utah 
  1. West Virginia 
  1. Wisconsin 
  1. Wyoming 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories