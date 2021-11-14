Cyclist left with life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Metropolitan Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a car involved in a hit and run that put a cyclist in the hospital.

At around 2:30 on Saturday morning, Metropolitan Police were called to the 100 block of Florida Avenue Northwest for a traffic crash.

According to the initial investigation, police say a cyclist was turning westbound onto Florida Avenue NW when they were struck by an SUV that was also traveling westbound.

After hitting the cyclist, the driver fled the scene and the cyclist was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Metropolitan police are looking for a silver or grey 2003 to 2006 Lincoln Navigator.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who sees this vehicle is urged to call the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.