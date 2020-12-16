CVS Health, Bank of America provide flu shot vouchers to D.C. residents

Bank of America’s partnership with CVS Health is part of the company’s campaign to “advance racial equality and economic opportunity.”

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. is one of seven cities in the U.S. that CVS Health and Bank of America have selected for their no-cost flu voucher program. D.C. is home to Black, Native American, and Hispanic-Latino populations with low access to low- or no-cost flu shots. With a surge in coronavirus cases, the flu vaccine is especially important this year.

Bank of America’s partnership with CVS Health is part of the company’s campaign to “advance racial equality and economic opportunity.”

“In the past, it’s really been about getting people access to general healthcare and general needs that can be met through the CVS MinuteClinics,” said D.C. Market Executive Derrick Perkins.

CVS Health’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility and Philanthropy Eileen Howard Boone CVS and Bank of America whittled down over 90 markets to seven underserved marketplaces based on the number of coronavirus cases and other factors. “Those that are struggling with chronic disease don’t want to be in the situation where they have a twindemic,” she said. “So they’re navigating through the flu and they might think it’s Covid and back and forth. So this is an opportunity to really provide access to those that don’t necessarily have access to it readily available.”

In 2020, Bank of America has invested more than $100 million to address coronavirus-related challenges in local communities.