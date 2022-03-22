WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The 2022 National Cherry Blossom Festival is running from March 20 through April 17. On the second day of the festival, the trees reached peak bloom.

While the peak bloom is always exciting to reach, the traffic and crowds blooming are also exciting for District of Columbia residents and officials. Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development, John Falcicchio, explained, “Mayor Bowser keeps telling us D.C. is open, and now we know it is blossoming, too.”

On the third day of the festival, crowds gathered across the National Mall and around the Tidal Basin, reminding people of pre-pandemic times. Kate Yetter, who traveled from Baltimore to see the blossoms, said, “Just the fact that we’re able to see this little slice of time once a year, for such a short period, is just kind of magical.”

Yetter and her husband have waited three years to be able to see the trees in person, and they are not the only ones. Jane Song, who immigrated to the United States from China and lives in Fairfax, said, “I have been dreaming of visiting the cherry blossoms. The people before us planted the trees for us to appreciate, and it is special because the people before me planted these beauties.”

The last in-person festival in 2019 brought 1.5 million visitors to the District. On average, $15 million to $20 million in tax revenue is made. Deputy Mayor Falcicchio said, “We don’t know if we will be able to return to those numbers this year, but it is important we see progress over the next few years.”

The most recent plan by Mayor Muriel Bowser to bring tourism back includes a $100 million dollar investment into a bus tour that will raise awareness of the festival around the northeast.

The tourism surrounding the festival will bring a boost in the leisure tourism that fills hotels on the weekends, but the city needs business tourism to come back in order to return to pre-pandemic levels. Deputy Mayor Falcicchio said that with federal workers returning to the office, business travel should pick up soon.