Crews battle two-alarm apartment blaze in Southwest D.C.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A two-alarm fire broke out at an apartment complex in Southwest D.C. early Tuesday morning, fire officials confirm.

D.C. Fire and EMS crews were called to the complex along G St SW just before 2:30 a.m., and are still at the scene investigating as of 5:45 a.m.

Early reports confirm at least one person was hurt, but it’s unclear how bad those injuries are. The fire was in a third floor apartment and multiple people had to be evacuated from their units.

This is a developing story and will be updated.