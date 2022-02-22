Crews battle two-alarm apartment blaze in Southwest D.C.

Washington, DC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy: D.C. Fire and EMS

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A two-alarm fire broke out at an apartment complex in Southwest D.C. early Tuesday morning, fire officials confirm.

D.C. Fire and EMS crews were called to the complex along G St SW just before 2:30 a.m., and are still at the scene investigating as of 5:45 a.m.

Early reports confirm at least one person was hurt, but it’s unclear how bad those injuries are. The fire was in a third floor apartment and multiple people had to be evacuated from their units.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read on localDVM.COM

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Events

Trending Stories

Are you a Pro in your field? E-Mail ldemott@localdvm.com to get on our Ask the Pros Network.