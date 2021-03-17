Crane tips over onto DC buildings, seriously injuring worker

UPDATE 11:30 p.m.: Officials tell WDVM they expect the 1300 block of 11th street to be closed for some time. The scene reportedly cannot be disrupted until police and other agencies determine what caused the incident.
Officials said the crane was transporting a heavy load from the ground level to the roof when it tipped.
The occupants of the townhome, an elderly person and their caretaker, were uninjured but are displaced at this time, officials say.
WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A worker is seriously injured after a crane tipped over onto two buildings in northwest DC Wednesday morning, officials say. Two residents are being evaluated for injuries.
Emergency officials responded to the incident around 9:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of 11th Street NW. The crane fell onto the roof of a townhouse under construction and the townhouse beside it.
The worker was rescued from the roof using an aerial tower mounted on a fire truck shortly before 10 a.m. and transported to a hospital. Officials say the workers’ injuries are serious but non-life-threatening.
