Crane tips over onto DC buildings, seriously injuring worker

UPDATE 11:30 p.m.: Officials tell WDVM they expect the 1300 block of 11th street to be closed for some time. The scene reportedly cannot be disrupted until police and other agencies determine what caused the incident.

Officials said the crane was transporting a heavy load from the ground level to the roof when it tipped.

The occupants of the townhome, an elderly person and their caretaker, were uninjured but are displaced at this time, officials say.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A worker is seriously injured after a crane tipped over onto two buildings in northwest DC Wednesday morning, officials say. Two residents are being evaluated for injuries.

Update crane incident 1300 block 11th St NW. Crane tipped over striking 2 buildings, 1 under construction & 1 occupied row house. 1 worker with serious injuries will be removed from rooftop using #DCsBravest Aerial Tower. 2 others being evaluated by EMS. Townhouse evacuated. pic.twitter.com/xxqo0i65Wq — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 17, 2021

Emergency officials responded to the incident around 9:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of 11th Street NW. The crane fell onto the roof of a townhouse under construction and the townhouse beside it.

The worker was rescued from the roof using an aerial tower mounted on a fire truck shortly before 10 a.m. and transported to a hospital. Officials say the workers’ injuries are serious but non-life-threatening.

Update crane incident 11th St. NW. Injured worker removed to ground via #DCsBravest aerial tower. Transport with serious non life threatening injuries. Our collapse specialists are evaluating damage to both structures. The 2 others being evaluated are occupants of townhouse. pic.twitter.com/Gmdjobnmxn — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 17, 2021