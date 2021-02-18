COVID-19 testing sites coming to DC airports

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — In a few weeks, you will be able to get a COVID-19 test before you fly in the DC area.

During a Metro Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) board meeting on Wednesday, it was announced that COVID-19 testing stations will pop-up in both Reagan National and Dulles International Airports at the beginning of March.

The details are limited as the MWAA is still planning the testing site launch, but WDVM learned there will be both PCR and rapid tests offered, and the testing sites will be located before security checkpoints.

MWAA said more details including a launch date and pricing for the test will be coming soon.